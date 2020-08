The biggest part of my workload as a Councillor is dealing with litter and fly-tipping. It can get very frustrating, especially when week-in, week-out the same areas suffer from the same offender and the council dutifully removes the material without taking any further action.It is no wonder that some people think that there is no need going to the tip, when they can just dump stuff on the pavement without consequences, and have it taken away for them. But what is the alternative? Leave the area looking like a rubbish dump? That is nothing something I want or will tolerate.It was no surprise therefore to read in the Guardian that most councils issue less than one fine a week to litterers, with one in six issuing no fines at all across a year:Keep Britain Tidy run training courses for council officers in effective and proportionate enforcement. It seems that more councils need to take advantage of those courses.