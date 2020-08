It has been said all along that the UK Government would find scapegoats to take responsibility for their failures on tackling COVID-19, and so it has proved. As the Independent reports , plans to scrap Public Health England (PHE) in the middle of the crisis, look panic stricken and amount to buck-passing.The paper says that PHE’s pandemic response work will be merged with NHS Test and Trace, and the body will be replaced by a new organisation set up specifically to deal with a pandemic. While, experts have raised concerns over timing and the potential knock-on effect that a “major restructuring” would have on coronavirus containment efforts:As ever with this Tory government, this reorganisation looks rushed and ill-thought out. Who will they scapegoat when the changes fall apart around them?