Members of the House of Commons are often described as some of the most sophisticated voters in the UK, and yet judging by the behaviour of many of them, either this description is a myth, or they are so sure of themselves that they think they can get away with anything.Why else would there be so many reports of sexual harassment in the workplace of the Houses of Parliament, and why else would it be necessary to introduce unconscious bias training for MPs and to set up a group to tackle racism in parliament after staff raised concerns about discrimination.The Times reports that senior members of the Commons Executive Board, including John Benger, the clerk of the House, have expressed solidarity with staff from ethnic minority backgrounds and pledged to make improvements:If the House of Commons cannot get its act together how does it expect other workplaces to do so?