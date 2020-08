As if the government was not in enough trouble for abolishing free TV licences for the over-75s by proxy, the consequences of that decision continue to reverberate and could well come back to bite them again.Not wanting to take the decision themselves, Conservative Ministers decided that the BBC should be responsible for funding the over-75 concession in future, but failed to give them the money to pay for that policy. The outcome was inevitable. Only those on pension credit are now eligible to watch their television without charge.Unfortunately, this decision also requires enforcement and, as this article outlines , that means that the BBC are now going to have to spend around £100million of taxpayers’ cash chasing pensioners failing to cough up.Apparently, the private firm Capita is being paid another £38million to hire 800 new staff to send out letters and chase non-payers:The fact that the BBC is making these decisions should not detract from the fact that the ultimate responsibility lies with the Conservative government. This is their farce and they should take ownership of it.