The Mirror reveals that a firm run by a close ally of Dominic Cummings was awarded a £49,300 contract to advise Ofqual ahead of the A-level results fiasco.Public First were hired to help the exam regulator with "insight on public opinion for this year's exam arrangements." However, the deal was put in place without other firms being allowed to bid for the work. This takes the total value of contracts handed to Public First this year over £1 million.The paper says that Public First is a small lobbying and research firm run by James Frayne, a Brexit ally of Mr Cummings, and Rachel Wolf, who co-wrote the 2019 Tory manifesto:The Mirror adds that Public First founder James Frayne and Boris Johnson ’s top aide Dominic Cummings worked together at the Department for Education while Michael Gove was Education Secretary. Years earlier in 2003, Mr Frayne and Mr Cummings founded an anti-EU think tank together, called the New Frontiers Foundation. The body closed in 2005.