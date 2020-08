The phrase lies, damned lies and statistics, was popularised by Mark Twain, but its origins are lost in the mists of time. Nevertheless, it remains true today as ever, and more so when applied to the UK Government's claims on testing for COVID-19.The Guardian reports that UK Ministers have quietly removed 1.3m coronavirus tests from its data because of double counting, raising fresh questions about the accuracy of the testing figures:In truth, the testing regime has been shambolic from the start, with targets being missed and figures manipulated to give the illusion of efficacy. It does not help that this revision has come about because of the recall of up to 750,000 unused coronavirus testing kits manufactured by the diagnostics company Randox, due to concerns about safety standards.Transparency has been missing throughout on this whole testing endeavour, and that is not good enough.