



They say that the boards overseeing government departments are meant to be staffed through “fair and transparent competition”, finding private sector recruits boasting “experience of managing complex organisations”. But no fewer than eight of 13 appointments made this year have gone to close Conservative allies of the ministers they are meant to scrutinise.



Four of the five appointees to the Cabinet Office’s board this year are former colleagues of its lead minister, Michael Gove – including Lord Nash, who has given more than £400,000 to the Tory party:



Departmental boards were introduced in 2010 to “fundamentally transform the way government operates, scrutinising decisions and sharpening accountability”.



But ministers have appointed growing number of former special advisers to the part-time positions, which come with an average salary of £15,000 per year.



Lord Nash, appointed by Boris Johnson last week as the government’s lead non-executive director, was a Tory schools minister and donated £3,250 to Mr Gove’s failed 2016 leadership campaign.



He joins Henry de Zoete, an adviser to Mr Gove when he was education secretary in the Cameron government, and Gisela Stuart, the former Labour MP and ally in the Vote Leave campaign.



Baroness Finn, another director, is a Conservative peer who also served as a special adviser in the Cabinet Office, and attended the University of Oxford at the same time as Mr Gove, The Times said.



Last month, the department for work and pensions appointed Eleanor Shawcross, a former adviser to George Osborne, and Rachel Wolf, the co-author of last year’s Tory election manifesto, to its departmental board.



As foreign secretary, Mr Johnson made Edward Lister, now his chief of staff and recently-appointed Tory peer, a Foreign Office non-executive director.



Nice work if you can get it.