The impact of COVID-19 on the economy and public services has already been quite substantial, but as this article in the Guardian reports the impact on local councils could be as severe as that on businesses.The paper says that the Institute for Fiscal Studies believes that councils in England face a £2bn “perfect storm” over the next few months and will be forced to cut services if the government does not meet the cost of soaring Covid-19 spending.They add that without additional financial support, councils “face a difficult choice between depleting their reserves to low and potentially risky levels or cutting spending on important local services”:There is no indication of the position in Wales or the other devolved nations, but one imagines that the issues are very similar.