As Wales-on-line points out , the 2016 Senedd elections were a real high water mark for UKIP in Wales. With the EU Referendum just over a month away they received a sizable 13% of the vote in the elections for the then Welsh Assembly, they won seven of the sixty seats and had established a powerbase for their party unrivalled anywhere else in the UK.Just a few weeks later the UK voted to leave the EU and suddenly the party had no reason to exist. Will Hayward takes up the story:There are soap operas that would lose credibility with this sort of plot line, but the saga continues - there have been more defections, resignations and some juicy salaries being paid to the families of former UKIP MSs at the taxpayer's expense - read the rest of the article for details.The various factions now have splinter groups within splinter groups, with different parties being formed around them ready to contest next year's Senedd elections. But the real victim in all of this is Welsh democracy.The fifth Senedd and devolution itself, has been poorer because of the participation of this group of individuals. They have dragged down the level of debate and turned Cardiff Bay into their own little war zone. Let us hope that the Welsh electorate rid us of their presence once and for all in May.