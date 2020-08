Many people holidaying in France were caught out by the announcement that a two-week quarantine would await them on their return if they arrived in the UK after 4am yesterday. As a result many paid huge amounts of money for transport options they could have got at a fifth of the price a few days early, to cut their vacation short and beat the deadline.Spare a thought though for those who booked their return tickets on the basis of an interview given by Transport Minister, Grant Shapps to Sky. As the Guardian reports , Shapps sowed confusion on Thursday night by apparently giving out the wrong information, suggesting the quarantine measures would be coming into force on Sunday when, in fact, they are doing so 20 hours earlier:The paper recants the story of one woman, who told them that her brother-in-law and family were staying with her in France and were due to leave on Monday but, after seeing Shapps’s TV interview, quickly paid £230 to book a Eurotunnel ticket for Saturday afternoon:Surely, such ineptitude requires some sanction.