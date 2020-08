One of the many tensions within the coalition of interests that form the UK Conservative Party is over planning.A number of developers and builders donate large sums towards Tory election campaigns and no doubt expect a sympathetic ear to their troubles and problems when the party they are bankrolling is in government.On the other hand, many Tory activists have built their careers on nimbyism within their own communities, especially in the more prosperous and rural parts of England, and do not look kindly on any government diktat that is going to threaten the quality of life of their constituents.It was inevitable therefore that Boris Johnson’s reform proposals for the English planning system – widely seen as tipping the balance of power in favour of developers and away from local objectors – were going to go down badly in the Conservative heartlands.As the Guardian reports , voters fear not just a loss of local power, which is already angering some local Conservative politicians, but the threat of “rural sprawl” creating new landscapes of unbroken low-density development across the shires. One local objector is quoted as saying that the changes mean the “suburbanisation” of the countryside:The paper points out that the need to build out of the Covid recession and the demand for new homes are both driving forces behind this new policy, but the centralisation of planning, overriding local democracy, is not going down well with those who have to live with these decisions.Equally as important is the fact that none of this new housebuilding is likely to help the less fortunate in our society. UK Government investment in genuinely affordable homes in England is much less that it should be, homelessness is growing, and it is unlikely that many of the new homes on green fields will be designated as affordable.Boris Johnson's brave new housing policy for England is as much a mess as the old one.