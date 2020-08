According to the Independent , a large group of UK residents could become "guinea pigs in a digital-only experiment". They say that EU citizens have launched a campaign for the government to give them physical proof of their right to remain in Britain after Brexit – amid fears that they could be locked out of homes, jobs and healthcare by technical problems.Apparently, the Brexit settlement scheme's "digital-only" design is already causing problems for EU nationals, some of whom are already being held up in airports and facing delays in moving house. But campaigners worry that the scheme's flaws could have even more serious consequences, denying EU citizens living in Britain their rights to homes, jobs, and healthcare – all of which require them to prove their right to live in the UK:I have commented before on government's reliance on barely-understood technology to solve problems for them. Things inevitably go wrong, and there is always a human cost. In this case, ministers owe it to the EU citizens who keep our public services and economy going to build some safeguards into the system.It is time they listened to the people who are affected by their decisions, rather than out-of-touch 'experts' with their own agenda.