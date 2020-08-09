.comment-link {margin-left:.6em;}

Sunday, August 09, 2020

Cronyism or worse?

Over in the Guardian Opinion pages, Jonathan Freedland reminds us how it has taken just twelve months for Boris Johnson to create a government of sleaze. The examples he quotes include:
Freedman points out that Johnson was hardly a stickler for probity to start with: 'his attitude to the rules, grandly branded a libertarian philosophy by his pals, has long been elastic, at least when it comes to himself and those around him. As for Cummings, his breach of the lockdown during the pandemic’s most grave phase leaves no doubt: he sees the rules as applying to lesser mortals, not him.  
This week, research published in the Lancet proved how devastating “the Cummings effect” has been for public faith in the government’s handling of the pandemic. Through their cronyism, their cavalier disregard for basic propriety, Johnson and his circle are draining trust at a time when it is essential to the public health.' 

Isn't it time that Johnson and his government were held to account for this blatant abuse of public trust?

