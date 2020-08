The Guardian reports that a cross-party group of MPs is threatening to sue Boris Johnson unless he orders an independent investigation into Russian interference in recent UK elections and the 2016 Brexit vote:That Boris Johnson's government has been so complacent about this issue is a national disgrace. If we cannot protect our democracy then we become no better than some of the tin-pot dictators usurping the democratic process for their own ends. There is a distinct Trumpian air about the response of ministers to this report.