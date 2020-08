She may want to introduce a stricter immigration policy, but it is the Home Secretary who is bandying around comments about other countries being racist. As the Guardian reports , Priti Patel has told Tory MPs that many asylum seekers are making the perilous journey across the Channel because they believe France is racist.Meanwhile, there are claims that the Black Lives Matter movement has generated a backlash, leading to far right groups becoming more openly racist. The Independent says that a report by Hope Not Hate, has concluded that years of dominance by Tommy Robinson and other figures focused on Muslims is giving way to rising white nationalism:The hardline being taken by the UK government on immigration and asylum is feeding this renewed racist sentiment. Maybe the Home Secretary should look to her own policies when criticising others.