Friday, August 21, 2020
Another fine mess
Taking us into lockdown, albeit too late to prevent thousands of deaths, was one thing, but taking us back to some semblance of normality is quite another and possibly beyond the capabilities of the current UK government.
The problem appears to be the haste with which Ministers are trying to achieve their goals. They want to get the economy back on its feet and start to reverse the spiralling public sector debt, which is currently in the trillions rather than the billions, but in doing so they risk reawakening the virus and leaving many on the fringes of society behind.
The Independent reports on warnings by some MPs that a “new wave of homelessness” could sweep England when a ban on evictions ends this month.
The temporary extra security for tenants was introduced in March to protect people hit by the pandemic, but the government has declined to extend it despite a coming recession. Now a group of 21 MPs says the the UK government should guarantee funding for local authorities to house anyone forced to sleep rough:
The ban had originally been set to end in England on 25 June but it was extended to 23 August – this Sunday.
The Scottish government says it might extend its similar ban to March 2021, while the Welsh government has doubled the notice period required for evictions to six months, with some conditions.
In a letter, first reported by the BBC, the MPs wrote to rough sleeping minister Luke Hall: “Some local authorities are in the process of confirming and funding accommodation for rough sleepers for another year, however it is so important that all councils are able to provide this.
“We cannot put a cut-off on showing all those in need compassion at this time,” the letter said.
The letter was signed by 10 Liberal Democrat MPs, including the party’s two leadership candidates Layla Moran and Ed Davey. It was also signed by nine Labour MPs and one DUP MP.
The number of people sleeping rough in the UK already doubled between 2012 and 2017.
Here is an example where the devolved administrations in Wales and Scotland have shown considerably more finesse and compassion than their English counterparts. Isn't it time that Westminister politicians started to learn from their devolved counterparts.
The problem appears to be the haste with which Ministers are trying to achieve their goals. They want to get the economy back on its feet and start to reverse the spiralling public sector debt, which is currently in the trillions rather than the billions, but in doing so they risk reawakening the virus and leaving many on the fringes of society behind.
The Independent reports on warnings by some MPs that a “new wave of homelessness” could sweep England when a ban on evictions ends this month.
The temporary extra security for tenants was introduced in March to protect people hit by the pandemic, but the government has declined to extend it despite a coming recession. Now a group of 21 MPs says the the UK government should guarantee funding for local authorities to house anyone forced to sleep rough:
The ban had originally been set to end in England on 25 June but it was extended to 23 August – this Sunday.
The Scottish government says it might extend its similar ban to March 2021, while the Welsh government has doubled the notice period required for evictions to six months, with some conditions.
In a letter, first reported by the BBC, the MPs wrote to rough sleeping minister Luke Hall: “Some local authorities are in the process of confirming and funding accommodation for rough sleepers for another year, however it is so important that all councils are able to provide this.
“We cannot put a cut-off on showing all those in need compassion at this time,” the letter said.
The letter was signed by 10 Liberal Democrat MPs, including the party’s two leadership candidates Layla Moran and Ed Davey. It was also signed by nine Labour MPs and one DUP MP.
The number of people sleeping rough in the UK already doubled between 2012 and 2017.
Here is an example where the devolved administrations in Wales and Scotland have shown considerably more finesse and compassion than their English counterparts. Isn't it time that Westminister politicians started to learn from their devolved counterparts.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home