The problem with drawing a line under the past is that the past often insists on crossing it, and that certainly seems to be the case with Labour and their problems over anti-Semitism.The Observer reports that Labour will this week be formally notified of a batch of potentially costly new legal actions over antisemitism – days after a warning was issued to the shadow cabinet about the devastating toll the crisis is taking on the party’s finances.The paper says that lawyers from the Manchester-based firm 3D Solicitors, representing nine current and former Labour members, will notify the party’s high command early this week of the detailed basis of claims they are making for breaches of data protection and privacy rules.The nine individuals are all understood to have lodged confidential complaints to the party while Jeremy Corbyn was leader about what they saw as cases of antisemitism. But their WhatsApp messages were contained in a report by party officials loyal to Corbyn that was leaked and reported in the media in April:The problem for Labour is the cost of all these actions and the impact it will have on their campaigning ability. The decision to apologise and pay “substantial damages” to seven former party workers who turned whistleblowers over antisemitism in a Panorama documentary will cost the party more than £500,000.With elections to the Scottish parliament, the Welsh assembly, police commissioner elections, the London mayoral elections and council elections in 2021, the danger is that Labour will be constrained in their campaigning expenditure by mounting legal costs.