The one feature of this pandemic that has impacted on nearly everybody is the requirement to work from home of at all possible, but despite the environmental benefits there are some clear downsides to an extended period of such a regime.The Independent reports that half of all Britons fear their work-life balance has worsened because working from home means they find it difficult to switch off and they miss talking to their colleagues. They say that a study of 2,000 employees who've spent recent months working from home found half wished they had a better balance and 42 per cent said it has deteriorated as a result of not being able to head to the office:I have been working from home for the best part of four years, but those who commissioned the study do make a very valid point:We all need to unwind, and the best way to do that is to separate work from home. If the move to home working becomes a permanent feature then this is something that employers are going to have to address.