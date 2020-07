Fear not children everywhere, Nickelodeon has confirmed that Paw Patrol has not been cancelled nor have Lego ceased to sell their police toy sets, despite claims by the White House to the contrary.As CNN reports , in a Friday edition of her White House briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared that children's activities are being policed as a result of "cancel culture":The truth as ever is very different. CNN's fact check says:Fake news from the White House? Whatever next?