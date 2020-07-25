Saturday, July 25, 2020
When the White House tried to cancel Paw Patrol
Fear not children everywhere, Nickelodeon has confirmed that Paw Patrol has not been cancelled nor have Lego ceased to sell their police toy sets, despite claims by the White House to the contrary.
As CNN reports, in a Friday edition of her White House briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared that children's activities are being policed as a result of "cancel culture":
"We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled," McEnany said, after noting that President Donald Trump is "appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops."
Later, she added, "The show 'Cops' was canceled, 'Live PD' was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City Police Station. It's really unfortunate."
The truth as ever is very different. CNN's fact check says:
While both 'Cops' and 'Live PD' were actually canceled, PAW Patrol was not. Lego has also not stopped selling its police toy sets, though they temporarily stopped marketing them. And although the President has recently railed against "cancel culture," he himself has explicitly advocated for cancellations or boycotts on numerous occasions.
Fake news from the White House? Whatever next?
