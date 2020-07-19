Sunday, July 19, 2020
The social care timebomb
I have blogged previously on how the UK government's draconian new immigration rules will hit health and social care, that as Ministers clap for key workers on their doorsteps, they are plotting behind closed doors to undermine those very people and denude key services of a valuable workforce.
Now, Layla Moran has uncovered figures highlighting the impact of these policies on London, a disaster for social care services that will be seen in different degrees all over the UK.
She has found that London is facing a “social care time bomb” due to its ageing population, with the capital likely to see the biggest percentage increase in its elderly population in the coming decades.
The Evening Standard reports that there are currently around 3.3 million households headed by a person over 75 in England, according to Office for National Statistics data. But, based on current trends, new analysis suggests this number is set to soar to around six million by 2043.
They say that 2018 ONS data, looking at the eldest economically active person in each home, indicates that most London boroughs will see the number of homes led by people aged over 75 more than double by 2043:
Numbers of older residents on this scale would have a knock-on impact on London’s health and social care services.
The findings come after it emerged migrant workers - including from the EU - will not be eligible for visas for most care roles when a points-based immigration system comes into force on January 1, 2021. London has the highest percentage of migrant social care workers in the UK.
Currently around 40 per cent of social care workers in the capital are from abroad - with 25 per cent of staff in the sector from the EU, with an additional 14 per cent from outside the EU.
Charities for older people, including Age UK, have called for a u-turn on the post-Brexit policy, as they say the new migration rules risk “sacrificing” the welfare of the elderly.
Layla makes the very valid point that instead of tackling this issue, the government’s plans to make it worse by shutting out carers from abroad:
“Almost four in ten social care workers in the capital are from abroad.... This reckless and unjust move will exacerbate the crisis already facing social care.”
Time for a rethink.
