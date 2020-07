It is true to say that new technology has revolutionised our lives, especially during the current lockdown, but there is always a downside, and in this case it is our environment.The Guardian reports that a new UN report has found that at least $10bn (£7.9bn) worth of gold, platinum and other precious metals are dumped every year in the growing mountain of electronic waste that is polluting the planet.They say that a record 54m tonnes of “e-waste” was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21% in five years. The 2019 figure is equivalent to 7.3kg for every man, woman and child on Earth, though use is concentrated in richer nations. The amount of e-waste is rising three times faster than the world’s population, and only 17% of it was recycled in 2019:Mijke Hertoghs, at the UN’s International Telecommunication Union believes that the value of the metals being dumped presented an opportunity. Kees Baldé at the UN University, based in Bonn, and an author of report agrees:This is an issue that requires international cooperation and agreement, and it is becoming more and more urgent that this is put in place.