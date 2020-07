As shocking as the Russia report is, there will not be many who will be surprised at its contents. It has been known for some time that Putin's Russia has sought to interfere in and influence the outcomes of elections. What is surprising is that there has been no attempt to discover whether that same interference influenced the European referendum.As the Guardian says , unlike the US – where a report into Russian interference in the 2016 election was produced within two months of the vote – Britons have been kept in the dark about Moscow’s meddling. They continue:The paper points out that MPs believe Russia is a “highly capable cyber actor” that “considers the UK one of its top western intelligence targets”. Yet elections are conducted over social media in this country with little regulation. They say our politics has become poisoned by figures who have floated upwards on a rising tide of disinformation.Surely, it is time that electoral law is updated to counter these threats to our democracy.