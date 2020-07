A legal challenge from the World Trade Organisation.

Increased smuggling from the EU if not all UK ports are ready to carry out checks.

Concerns over the union if EU tariffs are applied to all goods heading to Northern Ireland by "default." The undermining of the UK's international trade policy.

There is an interesting article in Business Insider concerning a leaked letter from the UK's international trade secretary, Liz Truss that casts doubt on the legitimacy of the Prime Minister's post-Brexit border plans.The letter claims that the border plans could break international trading rules, risk the UK's international credibility, and lead to smuggling from the European Union. Although Britain is set to leave EU trading and customs rules at the end of the year, the government announced last month that full border controls would not be applied on goods until July 2021:None of this is new of course. Many of us have been trying to tell the government about these problems for some time. Will they listen now? I doubt it.