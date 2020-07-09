Thursday, July 09, 2020
Leaked letter casts doubt on government border plans
There is an interesting article in Business Insider concerning a leaked letter from the UK's international trade secretary, Liz Truss that casts doubt on the legitimacy of the Prime Minister's post-Brexit border plans.
None of this is new of course. Many of us have been trying to tell the government about these problems for some time. Will they listen now? I doubt it.
- A legal challenge from the World Trade Organisation.
- Increased smuggling from the EU if not all UK ports are ready to carry out checks.
- Concerns over the union if EU tariffs are applied to all goods heading to Northern Ireland by "default." The undermining of the UK's international trade policy.
None of this is new of course. Many of us have been trying to tell the government about these problems for some time. Will they listen now? I doubt it.
