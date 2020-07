The Guardian reports that company directors believe only one in four companies are prepared for Britain’s full departure from the European Union in five months time.The Institute of Directors say manufacturing firms in particular are unlikely to be ready for the end of the transition period with a lack of clarity on rule changes a bigger impediment to Brexit preparation than the need to focus on the coronavirus pandemic:In many ways the outcome of this survey is no surprise. The government itself is drifting with no real idea of how to resolve the current impasse and a no deal Brexit is looking more and more likely. It will be the economy that will suffer for their complacency.