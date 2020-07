Boris Johnson's comparison of his rather sad recovery plan to the Rooseveltian New Deal must rank as one of his more over-the-top uses of hype and rhetoric, and that is saying something. As the Guardian points out , the promise of £5 billion to rebuild Britain is a far cry from the US recovery scheme of the 1930s.The paper explains that the New Deal was a package of government spending used to drag America out of the Great Depression, but there are significant differences between Roosevelt’s plan and Johnson’s:The paper adds that Johnson promised he would not reinstate a period of austerity as Britain recovered from the coronavirus crisis. However, he has been criticised for not going far enough to rebuild Britain’s public sector from a decade of cuts.The Institute for Fiscal Studies has estimated that out-of-work households will get £1,600 less than in 2011, even after accounting for emergency steps to raise unemployment benefits this year.And as the devolved administrations have discovered, none of this is new money. By Roosevelt's standards it amounts to loose change found down the back of the Downing Street sofa, none of which will consequently be passed to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland through the Barnett formula.Not so much a rescue plan, more a damp squib.