It is not just Dominic Cummings and Stanley Johnson who have been exercising their privilege to break the lockdown rules. As the Independent reports , Nigel Farage has been at it again, and has been reported to the police for his trouble.Apparently, the referral to the authorities came after Farage visited a pub less than a fortnight after a trip to a Donald Trump rally in the United States. Anyone returning from overseas is required supposed to self-isolate for 14 days under current quarantine laws, with few exceptions:It would be nice if some of these people who think they are better than all the rest of us were held to account for their actions. I am not going to hold my breath however.