It is a bit of a chore to struggle through all the double negatives in this Guardian article , but essentially the government have been accused of misleading MPs when they claimed there was evidence that mandatory voter IDs do not discriminate against any particular demographic group.As Cat Smith, the shadow minister for voter engagement, says, the Windrush scandal had shown how some communities have faced severe consequences when they had no official documentation:There is in fact, a disconnect between the Cabinet Office’s statement and the Electoral Commission’s evidence on this matter, which raises questions over whether the government has even considered the impact on ethnic minority voters of requiring people to bring ID in order to vote:Once again, we have a government proceeding with a proposal that will have an adverse impact on the rights of ethnic minorities without any rationale for it. Requiring identification at polling stations is a voter suppression measure designed to benefit the Tories by discouraging and disenfranchising groups most likely to vote against them from exercising their democratic rights.Surely the least we can expect is that legislation that affects people's basic democratic rights should be based on evidence that it will do no-harm.