Anybody who has been watching the shambolic approach to Brexit from this government must by now be aware that it is now inevitable that we will finally leave the transition without a deal.However, that does not mean that business is prepared for such an eventuality. In fact, as the Guardian reports , many companies are now less prepared for a no-deal Brexit than they were a year ago and have yet to make any preparations for such an outcome.The paper says that as a result of the coronavirus crisis, stockpiles have been wound down, Brexit-related staff redeployed and cashflows seriously depleted. Yet a potential no-deal outcome is now less than six months away:The blame for this lies entirely at the door of UK government ministers. They have misled people from the start as to what Brexit entails, performing u-turn after u-turn as the reality becomes clearer and they are forced to put measures into place.More importantly, from the point of view of preparation, the government has refused to acknowledge the impact of the pandemic on Brexit preparations and turned down pleas to extend the transition period to accommodate this.Inevitably, this will mean a bigger hit on an economy already reeling from the lockdown. Unless ministers wake up and take action then the Brexit cliff we are planning to jump off at the end of the year, will prove to be much higher than anticipated.