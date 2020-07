Considering UK Ministers have stood on their doorsteps week after week applauding health and care workers, one would have thought they could show more sensitivity and concern for the thousands who have risked and, in some cases, lost their lives tackling Covid 19.But no, as with everything else with this government, their petty jingoism has taken precedence, and new immigration regulations have chosen to penalise these front-line heroes and the sector that they work in.The Guardian reports that care home staff have been excluded from a post-Brexit fast-track visa system for health workers, in a move that critics say could prove “an unmitigated disaster” and may increase the risk of spreading coronavirus:However we finally come out of this pandemic, one thing is clear, the disaster that is Brexit, coupled with the incompetence and short-sightedness of government ministers, means that the society we will transition too will be harsher, meaner and more selfish. Boris Johnson has finally moulded the UK in his own image.