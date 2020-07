Just when Labour thought it had started to put its anti-Semitism problem behind it, Jeremy Corbyn pops up and throws a spanner in the works.The Guardian says that Labour’s decision to pay a six-figure libel settlement to ex-staffers who claimed the party was failing to deal with antisemitism has plunged the party back into civil war, with Jeremy Corbyn publicly condemning his successor’s decision to settle the case:Is this civil war? I would suggest it is a skirmish at best, but unless Starmer is going to throw Corbyn out of the party altogether then he may have many more such confrontations to come.