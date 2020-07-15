Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Boris Johnson packs the House Intelligence Committee
We are still waiting for the first meeting of the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee and the long-anticipated report into Russian infiltration in the to be published. At least the committee now has a chair, even it is the accident-prone Chris Grayling, but the government are determined to take no chances.
The Independent reports that the Prime Minister has handed himself an in-built majority on the committee, prompting fresh accusations that it is being neutered:
The furore over the likely selection of the accident-prone Chris Grayling as its chair has been fuelled by a decision to strip out its one independent member.
It means the nine-strong intelligence and security committee (ISC) will now have five Conservative MPs – allowing them to outvote the remaining four Opposition members.
The move triggered a protest in the House of Lords that Downing Street had “packed it with willing supporters with no expertise in this area”.
Dominic Grieve, its former Tory chairman, told The Independent: “The committee has always been independent. If that is now being departed from for partisan reasons, that’s very regrettable.”
And John Healey, Labour’s shadow defence secretary, said: “This move is part of a pattern to surround the prime minister with yes-men.
“They’ve fixed the committee membership because their pick for chair can’t command the cross-party authority for this crucial role of holding the intelligence services to account.”
The move follows fierce criticism that Mr Grayling, an arch-Brexiteer who backed Mr Johnson for the Tory leadership – and who has no experience in security matters – will fail to be a powerful, independent voice.
Meanwhile, the delay on publishing the Russia report is now nine months, and counting.
The Independent reports that the Prime Minister has handed himself an in-built majority on the committee, prompting fresh accusations that it is being neutered:
The furore over the likely selection of the accident-prone Chris Grayling as its chair has been fuelled by a decision to strip out its one independent member.
It means the nine-strong intelligence and security committee (ISC) will now have five Conservative MPs – allowing them to outvote the remaining four Opposition members.
The move triggered a protest in the House of Lords that Downing Street had “packed it with willing supporters with no expertise in this area”.
Dominic Grieve, its former Tory chairman, told The Independent: “The committee has always been independent. If that is now being departed from for partisan reasons, that’s very regrettable.”
And John Healey, Labour’s shadow defence secretary, said: “This move is part of a pattern to surround the prime minister with yes-men.
“They’ve fixed the committee membership because their pick for chair can’t command the cross-party authority for this crucial role of holding the intelligence services to account.”
The move follows fierce criticism that Mr Grayling, an arch-Brexiteer who backed Mr Johnson for the Tory leadership – and who has no experience in security matters – will fail to be a powerful, independent voice.
Meanwhile, the delay on publishing the Russia report is now nine months, and counting.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home