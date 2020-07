We are still waiting for the first meeting of the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee and the long-anticipated report into Russian infiltration in the to be published. At least the committee now has a chair, even it is the accident-prone Chris Grayling, but the government are determined to take no chances.The Independent reports that the Prime Minister has handed himself an in-built majority on the committee, prompting fresh accusations that it is being neutered:Meanwhile, the delay on publishing the Russia report is now nine months, and counting.