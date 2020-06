Just when we had got the popcorn out and were settling down to watch the latest row in Labour over anti-Semitism, following Keir Starmer's decisive action in sacking a member of his shadow cabinet, another one pops up, this time on the political right, to underline how these appalling conspiracy theories plague both wings of the political spectrum.If the Corbynite left cannot see the damage these tropes are doing in undermining the Jewish community (and the Labour Party) then perhaps they will pause for reflection when they realise that those on the right are also using them.For those who still doubt that the article retweeted by Rebecca Long-Bailey contained an anti-Semitic trope, then it is worth reading this Channel Four fact check article The Guardian reports that Nigel Farage has been condemned by the UK’s main Jewish groups and MPs for repeatedly using language and themes associated with far-right anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, something for which he has been previously criticised.They report that the Board of Deputies of British Jews said Farage’s airing of claims about plots to undermine national governments, and his references to Goldman Sachs and the financier George Soros, showed he was seeking to “trade in dog whistles”.The Brexit party leader, who has been criticised for agreeing to interviews with openly anti -Semitic US media personalities, was also condemned by the MPs who co-chair the all-party group against antisemitism:The Community Security Trust, a charity that works for the safety of Jewish people in the UK, summed it up:Both left and right are guilty of this sort of behaviour and it is time that they woke up to the real damage that they are doing in continuing it.