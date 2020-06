Following up on this post regarding the now infamous target of 100,000 per day COVID-19 tests being delivered by the government, it appears that Ministers are still struggling to turn their promises into reality.The Guardian reports that Sir David Norgrove, the head of the UK Statistics Authority has accused the government of continuing to mislead the public over the numbers of these tests being carried out:But fear not, for Boris Johnson has now announced that he will be taking charge of the efforts to combat COVID-19 personally. We are all doomed.