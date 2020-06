Politicians are very quick to condemn human rights abuses across the world but as always, it must be judge them by what they do, not by what they say.The Independent reports that Britain is supplying tens of millions of pounds worth in tear gas, rubber bullets and riot gear to countries found to be breaching human rights.They say that government records show ministers have issued export licences for such arms since 2010 to countries including Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Brunei and Bahrain, all of which have had concerns raised about human rights. They have also been sold to Hong Kong, where pro-democracy campaigners have faced attacks by armed police:Surely it is time for a more ethical foreign policy, which does not enable such abuses.