While the commentariat waits with bated breath for the publication of the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee’s report into Russian infiltration in the UK, the Guardian has been digging about to find out what might be in it.They have unearthed secret evidence to MPs from the former spy Christopher Steele, which alleges that Boris Johnson and Theresa May ignored claims the Kremlin had a “likely hold” over Donald Trump and may have covertly funded Brexit:The paper says that Steele’s summary evidence is likely to raise concerns that Downing Street may have suppressed the ISC’s final Russia report to avoid embarrassing questions in the run-up to the election, and afterwards, as Britain left the EU, although No 10 has consistently denied that is the case.These include whether Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 EU referendum in support of Brexit and whether Vladimir Putin holds compromising information on Trump, Johnson’s ally:The paper adds that Steele’s confidential testimony is revealed for the first time in a book by the Guardian journalist Luke Harding, Shadow State: Murder, Mayhem and Russia’s Remaking of the West, to be published next week and which will be worth reading.The question for now though, is how much of his testimony is reflected in the suppressed report. did the committee draw similar conclusions, and if so, is this the reason why the government are refusing to allow the report to be published?