It was a useful and interesting experiment while it lasted, if only because it showed that it is possible to modernise the House of Commons, but the virtual Parliament, brought in to enable social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis, is to be sacrificed on the altar of Boris Johnson's ego and the need to boost him during Prime Minister's Questions.As Politics Home reports, the official reason given by Leader of the House, Jacob Rees Mogg, is that the current hybrid system, where members can enter debates via video-link, “fundamentally restrict the House’s ability to perform its functions fully”:It is reported that Rees-Mogg suggested perspex screens should be installed in the chamber to get more MPs inside, which presumably was the source of this jibe in the Times:Whether Rees-Mogg will be able to get a line up of MPs around Boris Johnson for PMQs to support him is another matter. If social distancing rules continue to be enforced, all that will be achieved is fewer MPs participating in each session.