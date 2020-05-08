The Department of Health working with others to develop a strategy for using antivirals in a pandemic

Better planning among all state organisations to cope with potential staff absences

Developing communication plans to inform the public during a health crisis

The Department for Education carrying out a study into the impact of school closures on society

Exploring the role of the military in such circumstances

Seeing if social care provision, both in terms of staffing and capacity, could be expanded in a "worst-case scenario pandemic"

Government departments working together consider how they would cope with excess deaths

The report concluded that "The UK's preparedness and response, in terms of its plans, policies and capability, is currently not sufficient to cope with the extreme demands of a severe pandemic that will have a nationwide impact across all sectors."



The failure to address the issues raised by this report is evident in the way that the UK Government is dealing with the present crisis. There really is a need for a rapid catch-up.