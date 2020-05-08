Friday, May 08, 2020
UK Government failed to learn lessons
A key 2016 report, which identified a "lack of joint tactical-level plans" for a pandemic and warned that demand for services would outstrip local capacity was not heeded by Ministers and has left us unprepared for the coronavirus crisis, according to this report in the Mirror.
They say that the analysis is based on a 2016 simulation of a flu pandemic, codenamed Exercise Cygnus, which found major issues with how well the UK was prepared:
The document identified a "lack of joint tactical-level plans" for a public health emergency, with demand for services outstripping local capacity.
The 57-page Public Health England report, leaked to The Guardian, also identified concerns that the social care system wouldn't be able to provide the level of support needed in the event of a serious outbreak.
Latest figures from the Department of Health showed 30,076 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, as of 5pm on Tuesday.
It is the highest death toll in Europe, amid long-running concerns about a lack of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) among frontline health workers and care home staff, as well as worries over the Government's testing capabilities.
The document analysing the efficacy of the simulation identified four key lessons, including to be more prepared for a pandemic by better understanding of how the public would react to a worst-case scenario health crisis.
It also stated the Government was "lacking" the capability and capacity to surge resources into key areas were a pandemic to be declared.
A further 22 recommendations included:
- The Department of Health working with others to develop a strategy for using antivirals in a pandemic
- Better planning among all state organisations to cope with potential staff absences
- Developing communication plans to inform the public during a health crisis
- The Department for Education carrying out a study into the impact of school closures on society
- Exploring the role of the military in such circumstances
- Seeing if social care provision, both in terms of staffing and capacity, could be expanded in a "worst-case scenario pandemic"
- Government departments working together consider how they would cope with excess deaths
The report concluded that "The UK's preparedness and response, in terms of its plans, policies and capability, is currently not sufficient to cope with the extreme demands of a severe pandemic that will have a nationwide impact across all sectors."
The failure to address the issues raised by this report is evident in the way that the UK Government is dealing with the present crisis. There really is a need for a rapid catch-up.
Pity it is only the Guardian that got the info.ALL papers,social media should have had the leak.The right can just dismiss it as Left scaremongering and its impact is thus reduced.Wide publicity can change the game.
