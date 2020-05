We should be used by now to established beliefs being debunked, though with so much fake news out there it is often difficult to know what is true and what is false. Nevertheless, as a student of history, I found the claim in this Guardian article that Victoria Cross medals may not have been made from enemy guns captured during the Crimean war against Russia after all, to be a bit of a shock.Instituted by Queen Victoria, the Victoria Cross is Britain’s highest award for valour in war and has been awarded 1,358 times. The paper says that Dr Andrew Marriott, a retired lieutenant colonel and visiting researcher at Newcastle University, has concluded that it is “highly implausible” that the medals came from Russian guns after the victory at the siege of Sevastapol in 1855:As fascinating as this is, the real significance of course, lies in the fact that Victoria had the medal crafted in the first place to recognise those members of the armed forces who showed exemplary courage and bravery in the face of mortal danger.The medal was awarded to 627 recipients in the first world war and to 181 in the second world war. The most recent person to receive it was Joshua Leakey from the Parachute Regiment for his involvement in a raid in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.As we approach the 75th anniversary of VE day it is important that we remember all of those who fought for the freedoms we enjoyed today, whether they were honoured or not, because the greatest honour is that we will remember them and be thankful for their sacrifice.