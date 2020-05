In my experience of road and rail capital projects they often veer off-course, are subject to delay and overrun budgets. It seems that the bigger the project the worse this becomes. It is little surprise therefore to find that HS2 is suffering in this way or that serious questions are being asked about its future as a consequence.The all party public accounts committee has had enough. They have accused the Department for Transport of hiding information about cost overruns and delays from MPs, in a way that has undermined confidence in the entire scheme.As the Guardian reports they believe that they cannot be sure there will be no further cost increases, as the lessons from previous transport projects that have been dogged by spiralling bills and delays have not been learned:In principle establishing a new high-speed, high-capacity railway between London, Leeds and Manchester, via the West Midlands is a good thing. However, if the project is mismanaged and is plagued by delays, overspends and a lack of transparency then somebody needs to step in and sort it out. The committee has sounded the alarm bell. Will Ministers respond?