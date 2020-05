Some of the endemic problems within the Tories resurfaced with a vengeance today, when the Muslim Council of Britain branded a probe into discrimination within the party as a ‘facade’ and an attempt to distract from the party’s problems with Islamophobia.As the Independent reports , the council said the Tories were attempting to “hide” hundreds of instances of abuse, after the party published the terms of reference of the investigation:This inquiry has been a long time coming, so one would have thought the Tories could have at least got the terms of reference right.