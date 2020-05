While we are all preoccupied with COVID-19, it seems that a more persuasive threat to human life is gathering its forces for one last assault, and I am not talking about the 'Murder Hornets' currently establishing themselves in the United States The Guardian reports on a new study, which has found that intolerable bouts of extreme humidity and heat which could threaten human survival are on the rise across the world, suggesting that worst-case scenario warnings about the consequences of global heating are already occurring.They say that scientists have identified thousands of previously undetected outbreaks of the deadly weather combination in parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, South America and North America, including several hotspots along the US Gulf coast:It is possible that the migration of 'Murder Hornets' are a consequence of this climate change. Either way things do not look too bright for the human race.