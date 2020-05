The Sunday Times Insight Team has produced a detailed and scathing analysis of the UK government's response to the coronavirus, which sets out at length the key trigger points when ministerial failure to act decisively has led to many more deaths than were necessary. Here are some of the key passages:The failure to act quickly on the scientific evidence was very costly for many families:In the meantime, countries like New Zealand were showing how decisive action could make a big difference. Their early intervention proved highly successful and enabled the country to start to return to normality last month after a relatively short lockdown with just over 1,500 cases and 21 deaths.In contrast the example being set by Boris Johnson, mingling with the 81,000-strong crowd that watched England beat Wales at Twickenham for example, and shaking hands with COVID-19 patients, was sending out all the wrong messages. Despite denials now, the UK Government was still pursuing a herd immunity strategy with disastrous consequences.Once the scientists took matters into their own hands, the Prime Minister started to understand the gravity of the situation:Sir David King, one of Vallance’s predecessors as chief scientific adviser and a critic of the current administration, said the lockdown delay was “grossly negligent”:The UK Government's negligence and failure to act as outlined by the Insight Team must surely be looked into by a subsequent public inquiry.