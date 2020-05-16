Saturday, May 16, 2020
Government tracking programme struggles to get off the ground
Key to the whole testing programme for COVID-19 is the ability to quickly track down anybody who has had contact with an infected individual and then test and if necessary, isolate/treat that person. Unfortunately, that aspect of the UK government's programme is not going so well for them.
As the Independent reports, so far only 1,500 people have been hired as part of the government's aim to recruit an 18,000-strong army of contact tracers by mid-May.
A shortage of contact tracers could slow the delivery of the smartphone app, which the English Health Secretary promised would be available by the middle of the month, and which has its own problems. The app, which has been built by the NHS, is currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight.
Adverts have gone up on recruitment website for tracers, who would form part of a team of call handlers, speaking to those with coronavirus and interviewing their contacts. Successful applicants would receive £8.62 per hour and will be able to work from home.
If this is not sorted soon then the government's whole strategy will collapse.
