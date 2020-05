When the history of this pandemic is written I am sure that there will be a special footnote entitled 'The misadventures of Nigel Farage'.The Brexit Party leader has already been visited by officers from Kent Police, who advised him on the restrictions on travel in place to tackle coronavirus, after he travelled more than 100 miles to Dover to film a video rant about migrants during Britain’s lockdown. Now he has been condemned as "callous and heartless" for making a boat trip into the Channel to monitor migrants arriving in the UK.The Independent reports that posted on Twitter that he had "just hit dry land in Dover" after an early morning foray to track migrants arriving on British shores:At a time when immigrants are fronting up our care and health services, putting their lives at risk, it seems more than a little crass to be staging stunts that may well backfire on that section of our community.