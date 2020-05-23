Saturday, May 23, 2020
Dominic Cummings probed
In yet another astonishing example of 'do what we say, not what we do' from the UK, it transpires that Boris Johnson’s key adviser, Dominic Cummings, was spoken to by police about breaching the government’s lockdown rules after he was seen in Durham, 264 miles from his London home, despite having had symptoms of coronavirus.
The Guardian reports that officers approached Cummings days after he was seen rushing out of Downing Street when the prime minister tested positive for the virus at the end of March. Inevitably, and quite rightly, there are now calls for his resignation:
At the time, the government had instructed people not to travel and to stay at their family homes. Cummings, however, was seen in Durham. A member of the public is understood to have seen him and made a complaint to the police.
When asked if Cummings had been warned about breaching the lockdown, a spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city.
“Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house.
“In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.”
Downing Street has previously refused to disclose where Cummings was staying during the lockdown. The Guardian has also been told Cummings was spotted near the gate of his parents’ home with a young child, believed to be his son, at around 5.45pm on Sunday 5 April, five days after the complaint was made to the police.
This was just over a week after he began self-isolating with symptoms of the virus. It was also less than two hours before the prime minister was admitted to hospital after his symptoms worsened.
So far, we have seen Professor Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist whose modelling prompted the lockdown, quit as a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies for flouting physical distancing rules when he was visited by his girlfriend.
Unrelated to the UK Government, Scotland’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, was also forced to quit after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown. But the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, travelled to his parents’ home on the same weekend. Jenrick said he was delivering medicine and essential supplies.
Boris Johnson also travelled to Chequers to recuperate, even though he has a perfectly good home in London.
It is getting to the stage where the government is losing its authority to tell us what we can and cannot do, and for that reason, and for all our sakes, Cummings must resign before his actions and those of others cause the lockdown to unravel.
The Guardian reports that officers approached Cummings days after he was seen rushing out of Downing Street when the prime minister tested positive for the virus at the end of March. Inevitably, and quite rightly, there are now calls for his resignation:
At the time, the government had instructed people not to travel and to stay at their family homes. Cummings, however, was seen in Durham. A member of the public is understood to have seen him and made a complaint to the police.
When asked if Cummings had been warned about breaching the lockdown, a spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city.
“Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house.
“In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.”
Downing Street has previously refused to disclose where Cummings was staying during the lockdown. The Guardian has also been told Cummings was spotted near the gate of his parents’ home with a young child, believed to be his son, at around 5.45pm on Sunday 5 April, five days after the complaint was made to the police.
This was just over a week after he began self-isolating with symptoms of the virus. It was also less than two hours before the prime minister was admitted to hospital after his symptoms worsened.
So far, we have seen Professor Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist whose modelling prompted the lockdown, quit as a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies for flouting physical distancing rules when he was visited by his girlfriend.
Unrelated to the UK Government, Scotland’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, was also forced to quit after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown. But the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, travelled to his parents’ home on the same weekend. Jenrick said he was delivering medicine and essential supplies.
Boris Johnson also travelled to Chequers to recuperate, even though he has a perfectly good home in London.
It is getting to the stage where the government is losing its authority to tell us what we can and cannot do, and for that reason, and for all our sakes, Cummings must resign before his actions and those of others cause the lockdown to unravel.
Comments:
<< Home
There is an arguement that the Lock-down should have not happened in the 1st place. Plans were not in place to get out of it. The modelling was suspect but Ferguson resigned for other reasons. Honourable man.Post a Comment
Cummings. OK he was in London. Went 100's of miles away from where he was supposed to stay.By doing so ,although living seperate from his parents he was putting them at risk. If one of his parents had got Covid 19 and died would he have been accused of manslaughter knowing there would be a risk of death?
Those 'in charge of us' who by their very nature should act responsibly and show an example to others have to go further than the basic rules. NO PERSON FROM THE GOVNT HAS RESIGNED FOR THE MISTAKES MADE. THEY ARE NOT HONORABLE PEOPLE.
Equally I suspect if there was a resignation Johnson would have to find another Loyal Brexiteer to take that place.I do not believe he is willing to take that risk.
Cummings. OK he was in London. Went 100's of miles away from where he was supposed to stay.By doing so ,although living seperate from his parents he was putting them at risk. If one of his parents had got Covid 19 and died would he have been accused of manslaughter knowing there would be a risk of death?
Those 'in charge of us' who by their very nature should act responsibly and show an example to others have to go further than the basic rules. NO PERSON FROM THE GOVNT HAS RESIGNED FOR THE MISTAKES MADE. THEY ARE NOT HONORABLE PEOPLE.
Equally I suspect if there was a resignation Johnson would have to find another Loyal Brexiteer to take that place.I do not believe he is willing to take that risk.
<< Home