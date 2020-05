In yet another astonishing example of 'do what we say, not what we do' from the UK, it transpires that Boris Johnson’s key adviser, Dominic Cummings, was spoken to by police about breaching the government’s lockdown rules after he was seen in Durham, 264 miles from his London home, despite having had symptoms of coronavirus.The Guardian reports that officers approached Cummings days after he was seen rushing out of Downing Street when the prime minister tested positive for the virus at the end of March. Inevitably, and quite rightly, there are now calls for his resignation:So far, we have seen Professor Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist whose modelling prompted the lockdown, quit as a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies for flouting physical distancing rules when he was visited by his girlfriend.Unrelated to the UK Government, Scotland’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, was also forced to quit after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown. But the communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, travelled to his parents’ home on the same weekend. Jenrick said he was delivering medicine and essential supplies.Boris Johnson also travelled to Chequers to recuperate, even though he has a perfectly good home in London.It is getting to the stage where the government is losing its authority to tell us what we can and cannot do, and for that reason, and for all our sakes, Cummings must resign before his actions and those of others cause the lockdown to unravel.