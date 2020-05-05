Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Does unrepentant Farage think he is above obeying the law?
According to the Mirror, Nigel Farage has admitted that he was visited by police officers after travelling more than 100 miles to Dover to film a video rant about migrants during Britain’s lockdown.
The trip had sparked complaints that the politician had defied the UK's stay-at-home orders when he travelled to Pett Level, a south coast beach. He later travelled further down the coast to Hastings where he interviewed members of the public.
Sussex Police confirmed they had been sent the clip, and issued a reminder of the lockdown rules in response to Mr Farage’s seaside visit. The force asked members of the public not to make non-essential journeys.
Despite this the Brexit Party leader was unrepentant. He tweeted that the police visit ‘a total waste of time and money. He wrote last night:
"Lockdown lunacy. Two police officers just knocked on my door to advise me on essential travel.
"They had received a complaint that I had been to Dover to report on the illegal migrant scandal taking place. What a total waste of time and money."
What is it exactly that makes Farage think he is above the law? He is in a position of leadership, he should be setting an example for everybody else, not putting himself and those he comes in contact with at risk.
Perhaps, if he does this again, he should be locked up and the key conveniently lost until this crisis is over.
