We may well have passed the peak of infection but we have a long way to go before we are completely out of the woods. Despite that it seems likely that Boris Johnson is going to outline a road map out of lockdown later this week which, if implemented prematurely could see another round of infections and more deaths.It would help of course if UK Ministers understood their own directives on this issue. As the Independent reports , Matt Hancock, who has responsibility for health in England, sowed some confusion over the weekend about whether those aged over 70 should be self-isolating from coronavirus or not – after appearing to muddle up the government's instructions to different groups.He took to social media to claim that "the clinically vulnerable, who are advised to stay in lockdown for 12 weeks, emphatically DO NOT include all over 70s". That statement appears to contradict government advice that over-70s should minimise contact with the outside world, as well as Mr Hancock's own prior statements:If the English Heath Secretary does not understand his own government's missives then what chance do we have?