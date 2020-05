Over at The Times , there is a disturbing report of the crisis facing many charities as a result of the lockdown. Many of the UK's 192,000 charities are facing an increase in demand for their services at the same time as a fall-off in income:The danger is that once this crisis dissipates and people turn their attention back to established charities, there may not be much left. Expertise and networks could be lost very easily as income dries up, leaving those most in need of the services offered by these organisations having nowhere to turn. Isn't it time the government recognised this and acted?