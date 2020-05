With lockdown extended for another three months in Wales, and with England due to follow suit, albeit with some relaxation of the rules, the UK Government appears to be placing all its hopes on us returning to normality on a phone app.As ABC News reports , this has worked very well in China, where the Chinese government has begun to track some of its citizens through software that analyses their personal data to sort individuals into color-coded categories – red, yellow or green – corresponding to their health status and level of risk for COVID-19.However, will it work here, where we value our freedoms and are not just suspicious of state overreach but actually have the ability to refuse to cooperate? Parliament's Human Rights Committee has some legitimate concerns.As the Mirror reports , they want an independent scrutiny body to be created to keep tabs on how the app is being used. The app, which was designed on the advice of NCSC, an arm of GCHQ, the government's surveillance agency, is currently being tested on the Isle of Wight:The government claim that users can delete the app and its data whenever they want but this is not entirely accurate. While users can delete the app, and any data held on their phones, this does not delete any data held on the government's server.While these doubts remain, it is unlikely that this app will gain the widespread acceptance it needs to be effective.