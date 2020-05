While Boris Johnson joins a national "newspaper's" campaign to Hail our Frontline worker heroes, his Home Secretary has been busy shafting a significant proportion of them.The Independent reports that Priti Patel has sparked anger by refusing to cut or axe the huge fees paid by foreign healthcare workers to help fund the NHS – just three weeks after promising to “review” the controversial charges:Around one in every seven NHS workers is foreign-born and therefore subject to this charge. So much for this government treating them like heroes.